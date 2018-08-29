Balancing like a pro! Anna Faris spent time with her boyfriend, Michael Barrett, after hanging out with ex-husband Chris Pratt two days in a row.

Paris, 41, and Pratt, 39, ended their eight-year marriage in August 2017, but remain amicable. The pair reunited in Los Angeles on Monday, August 27, with their 6-year-old son, Jack. The exes were spotted again in the city one day later.

The House Bunny actress then met up with Barrett, 48, on Wednesday, August 29.

