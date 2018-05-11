Nothing to see here. Anna Faris insists there is no drama between her and Chris Pratt after their separation.

The Overboard actress, 41, addressed her ex’s “divorce sucks” comments in an interview with Marie Claire, published on Friday, May 11. “It feels like it’s more dramatic than it is,” Faris told the magazine. “Chris and I have a great friendship and [son] Jack is so happy and so loved.”

The couple were married for eight years before announcing their separation in August 2017. They both filed for divorce in December of last year.

Pratt opened up about his split from Faris in an April interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Divorce sucks,” the 38-year-old Jurassic World star said at the time. “But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much. And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another.”

Faris reacted one day after Pratt’s remarks made headlines. “We have a great relationship, we really do and we always have,” she said during an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 radio. “It’s always tough to envision your futures as one thing but I think there’s a lot of love.”

She continued: “And in what we do, there’s so much [unpredictability]. I think that it’s a lesson learned a little bit in terms of keeping relationships a little more private potentially even though I don’t wanna. I pride myself on being a pretty open person but I don’t know. It’s tough when you’re under the scrutiny.”

Though her relationship with the Avengers: Infinity War actor didn’t work out, the Mom star told Marie Claire she’s still a romantic. “I do think I’m a romantic because I love the small things in life,” she said. “Just like the little pleasures of life that feel like secrets. I still always want to keep that as a part of my life, does that make any sense at all? Maybe. I don’t know.”

