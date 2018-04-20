Anna Faris Responds to Chris Pratt’s ‘Divorce Sucks’ Comment

Anna Faris “completely” agrees that divorce sucks. Her ex-husband Chris Pratt initially made the statement when he broke his silence about their split earlier this week.

“We have a great relationship, we really do and we always have. It’s always tough to envision your futures as one thing but I think there’s a lot of love,” Faris, 41, said during SiriusXM Hits 1 radio interview with Michael Yo on Thursday, April 19.

“And in what we do, there’s so much [unpredictability],” she added of their careers. “I think that it’s a lesson learned a little bit in terms of keeping relationships a little more private potentially even though I don’t wanna. I pride myself on being a pretty open person but I don’t know. It’s tough when you’re under the scrutiny.”

Faris and Pratt, 38, announced in August 2017 that they were splitting after eight years of marriage. Four months later, they both filed divorce papers citing irreconcilable differences and listed July 13 as their date of separation.

The exes met on set of Take Me Home in 2007 and are parents of son Jack, 5. “Divorce sucks. But at the end of the day, we’ve got a great kid who’s got two parents who love him very much. And we’re finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another,” Pratt told EW. “It’s not ideal. But yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better.”

Faris has since moved on from the relationship, and is currently dating cinematographer Michael Barrett. On Thursday, she said that her definition of “selfish in love” has changed over time.

“I think that it means valuing yourself,” she said on the radio show. “I mean, I was so—I was such an insecure kid that I—if anybody remotely attractive liked me, I was just completely smitten. Like, ‘I can’t believe the popular guy likes me!’ And I think that my mama was always trying to reiterate like, ‘value yourself, value yourself.’ And we talk about that on the podcast [Unqualified] a lot, about how women tend to not have as strong of egos as men and don’t necessarily prioritize themselves.”

