Chris Pratt is engaged to Katherine Schwarzenegger, and the Guardians of the Galaxy actor already has the blessing of his fiancée’s younger brother Patrick Schwarzenegger.

“He’s great,” Patrick told Us Weekly and other reporters at the California Strong Celebrity Softball Game in Malibu on Sunday, January 13, just hours before Pratt announced the engagement. “He’s really great.”

The Midnight Sun star — the son of Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver — also described himself as “a big family guy.”

“I hang out with my family probably more than the average 25-year-old does,” he explained, laughing. “We just do everything. I mean, I was just with my mom. We just made oatmeal at the house, watching the Chargers and Patriots game. Going to bike ride with my dad later. We just do everything together.”

Sunday’s softball game raised funds for those affected by the recent wildfires in California, which Patrick described as “such a wild time.”

“I felt like everyday or every hour something new was kind of happening, between Thousand Oaks, Malibu, with the fire jumping over,” he added. “It’s so crazy that it happens so rapidly. We had to have a few people come sleep at our house from Malibu. One of our friends’ houses got burned down so he lived with one of my sisters for a month. Honestly, it’s a heartbreaking, sad, sad time.”

Katherine, 29, also shed light on the disaster recently, detailing the devastation in an Instagram post in November. “So many people have been affected by the horrible fires over the past week in California,” she wrote. “We thank and pray for the firefighters who are doing such incredible work, night and day, to save homes, people and animals. So many people are now left needing to rebuild and start over.”

Pratt, 39, reposted Katherine’s message, seemingly confirming his relationship with the lifestyle blogger, with whom he was first spotted in June 2018.

The Parks and Recreation alum, who shares a son with ex-wife Anna Faris, announced his and Katherine’s engagement on Instagram on Sunday. “Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” he wrote, captioning a photo of himself kissing his fiancée’s cheek. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

