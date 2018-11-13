They have each other’s backs! Chris Pratt seemingly made his relationship with girlfriend Katherine Schwarzenegger Instagram official on Tuesday, November 13, after more than four months of dating.

The Jurassic World actor, 39, took to social media to repost a heartbreaking photo originally shared by the Rock What You’ve Got author regarding the devastating California wildfires.

Schwarzenegger, 28, posted a lengthy caption alongside a picture that shows what’s left of a family friend’s home following the blaze, asking for help as the home was almost burnt to the ground, causing him to lose all he had.

“Our dear friend Will Thach lost his home in the Malibu Woolsey Fire. Will has been with our family–and in all of our lives–for over 15 years,” she wrote. “He is without a doubt the happiest, most selfless human and has helped us all in countless ways.”

Schwarzenegger went on to note that “during the fire, Will not only lost his home, but also all 3000 copies of his precious children’s Christmas book he has worked so hard on” as well as “the beautiful home he built by hand for so long, for himself and his dog, Welly, including all of his possessions and memories of passed family members that were kept inside that house, are all gone.”

The California native concluded the post with a call to action, asking followers to give back in any way they can. Shortly after, Pratt shared the same message from his girlfriend, to which she commented with the red heart and praying hands emojis.

A source told Us Weekly in July that the pair — who were introduced by Schwarzenegger’s mother, Maria Shriver “are dating.”

“It’s new,” the source added at the time. “Her mom set them up because they’re both active in the church.”

Pratt and Schwarzenegger were most recently spotted dining with her father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in Santa Monica on Sunday, November 11.

The Guardian of the Galaxy star and his estranged wife, Anna Faris, split in August 2017 after eight years of marriage and both filed for divorce in December of that year. The former couple share 6-year-old son Jack.

