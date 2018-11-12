Dining with Dad! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger met up with her father, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and his longtime girlfriend, Heather Milligan, for breakfast on Sunday, November 11.

The Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star, 39, and the Maverick and Me author, 28, enjoyed an early double date with the Terminator actor, 71, and the physical therapist, 43, at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica.

After breakfast, Pratt and Katherine headed to a nearby church for a Sunday morning service.

The Guardians of the Galaxy star and the blogger were first spotted together in June during a picnic in Santa Barbara, California.

“They’re dating. It’s new,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in July. “Her mom [Maria Shriver] set them up because they’re both active in the church. Her family really likes him. They’re really into each other.”

