The California wildfires have caused immense damage to many people’s properties and belongings. Among those are many of Hollywood’s most famous faces, including the Kardashians, Gerard Butler and more.

Celebrities have taken to social media to share devastating news as well as rally together to support those in need — including the first responders who are working hard to ensure the safety of people and their animals.

Scroll down to see which celebs have been affected by the wildfires on the West Coast.