Camille Grammer’s home has fallen to the California wildfires. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star confirmed that her $3.2 million Malbu mansion has gone up in flames.

Posting a photo of the 6,000 square-foot property to Instagram on Sunday, November 11, Grammer, 50, wrote, “Sadly my house couldn’t be saved. The courageous firefighters were able to save my cars and personal items recovered from my home.”

She continued, “I thanked the fire captain and his team of firemen for all of their hard work. He took the time to explain what happened and I’m grateful for all of their hard work trying to save my home. Sad we lost our home but grateful that my family is safe. Luckily we quickly evacuated our house yesterday after a patrol car drove up the street announcing mandatory evacuations. I’m grateful for my lovely neighbors and friends who kept me informed and for their help this evening. 🙏 Thank you all for caring.”

Camille’s costars offered up their support with comments on the post. Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley posted sad face emojis, and Erika Jayne wrote, “So sorry Camille.”

Richards, 49, also gave an update on her own house with husband Maurico Umansky on Instagram on Sunday in a comment about the fires, writing, “Our home is okay. Many friends have lost their homes. Absolutely heartbreaking.”

Grammer purchased the house following her 2011 divorce from ex-husband Kelsey Grammer, with whom she shares children Jude, 17, and Mason, 14. She gushed over the residence to Entertainment Tonight in October 2016. “The kids love this house. My children love that they have their own bedrooms [and] they’re close to mom,” she shared. “They love that now. When they get a little older, they’re not going to like that so much.”

The An American Carol star, who recently married David C. Meyer, was one of many celebrities who were forced to evacuate the area as fires ravaged land nearby.

Robin Thicke and April Love Geary also lost their home. Geary posted a shot of a cloud of smoke to Instagram on Friday, November 9. “Our house is somewhere in there,” she wrote. “I’m so sad but so thankful that we all made it out safe. Praying for everyone in Malibu, our home is up in flames.”

The AP reports that 23 people had died in the the California fires thus far.

