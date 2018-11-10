Robin Thicke and April Love Geary’s home is no more after the California wildfires set their Malibu mansion ablaze.

The model, 23, who is currently expecting her second child with Thicke, 41, posted a photo of a thick cloud of smoke on Instagram on Friday, November 9, writing, “Our house is somewhere in there. I’m so sad but so thankful that we all made it out safe. Praying for everyone in Malibu, our home is up in flames.”

She later noted on Instagram Stories that her “house and all of my belonging burnt down yesterday.”

The “Blurred Lines” singer documented his evacuation with Geary and the twosome’s 8-month-old daughter Mia on Instagram Stories on Friday.

“This is us going North instead of South on the PCH to get away from the fire,” he said. “We are in the middle of it.”

Thicke also posted a picture of his 8-year-old son Julian, whom he shares with ex-wife Paula Patton, and Mia visiting his late father Alan Thicke‘s grave. “Went to visit grandpa, he wrote, adding, “Count your blessings!”

On Saturday, November 10, the songwriter shared a photo of Julian sitting among broken branches near the water, writing, “Contemplating next move.”

The musician purchased the couple’s Malibu compound for $2.4 million in 2015 and featured four bedrooms, an ocean view and a four-horse corral, according to TMZ.

Geary and Thicke were among the many celebrities who were forced to evacuate the area after California wildfires approached.

Caitlyn Jenner also reportedly lost her home to the flames according to reports from TMZ and Radar Online.

The I Am Cait star gave fans an update on her well-being with a video clip with Sophia Hutchins on Instagram on Friday, November 9.

“Well, we’re safe,” she said. “At a safe house. Don’t know if the house made it or not.”

