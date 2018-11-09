Caitlyn Jenner Is ‘Safe’ After Wildfires Reportedly Destroy Her Malibu Home

Caitlyn Jenner’s Malibu home was destroyed on Friday, November 9, in the deadly wildfires blazing through southern California, according to reports from TMZ and Radar Online.

Caitlyn’s rep tells Us Weekly that they “have no information” about the status of the house, but “can confirm that she is safe.”

The Olympian, 69, purchased the 3,500-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom house for a reported $3.575 million in early 2015 after her divorce from Kris Jenner. The newly renovated mountaintop retreat, which sits high above El Pescador State Beach, was featured on Caitlyn’s short-lived E! docuseries, I Am Cait, later that year.

“When I bought this house, it was the first time that I bought my own home,” she said on Architectural Digest’s “Celebrity Homes” video series in September 2015.

The residence included a three-car garage, where Caitlyn parked her beloved sports cars, as well as a swimming pool with mountain, canyon and ocean views.

Malibu residents were ordered to evacuate their homes early Friday as the wildfires continued to spread. Authorities recently found five people dead in their vehicles in the nearby town of Paradise.

The Kardashians were among the many celebrities who were forced to flee the area. Khloé Kardashian tweeted that she was with her 6-month-old daughter, True, as well as her brother, Rob Kardashian, and his 2-year-old daughter, Dream. She added, “Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!