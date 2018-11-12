The deadly wildfires in California have taken another celebrity’s home: Miley Cyrus.

“Completely devestated [sic] by the fires affecting my community,” the singer, 25, tweeted on Sunday, November 11. “I am one of the lucky ones. My animals and LOVE OF MY LIFE made it out safely & that’s all that matters right now. My house no longer stands but the memories shared with family & friends stand strong.

She continued, “I am grateful for all I have left. Sending so much love and gratitude to the firefighters and LA country Sheriff’s department!”

Cyrus urged her 40 million followers to “Donate $ , Time , Supplies” to other Californians affected by the fires. She tweeted links to the American Red Cross, California Community Foundation and several other organizations aiding with recovery efforts in the state.

“I love you more than ever , Miley,” she added.

Us Weekly confirmed in February 2016 that the Hannah Montana alum purchased her $2.5 million four-bedroom home in Malibu to share with her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, after they rekindled their romance. She wrote her 2017 single “Malibu” about the Hunger Games actor, 28, and their home in the beachside city.

The couple, who started dating after meeting on the set of their 2009 movie The Last Song, are among the countless California residents who were forced to evacuate their homes due to the recent wildfires. Robin Thicke, Camille Grammer and Gerard Butler have also lost their houses. The death toll has risen to at least 31, with more than 200 people missing.

