Love is on their side! Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were flooded with comments of congratulations from celebrities and fans following the announcement of their engagement on Sunday, January 13.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Rob Lowe were among Hollywood’s biggest names to share their excitement with the Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 39, and the 29-year-old author in the comments section of Pratt’s Instagram post.

“Congratulations you two beautiful humans,” the Goop founder, 46, wrote. “This is so wonderful!!!”

Lowe, 54, gushed: “So happy for you!” Josh Gad added, “Huge congrats guys!!!” and Daredevil actress Rosario Dawson also chimed in, writing, “ Amazing! Congratulations!!!” Meanwhile, Bryce Dallas Howard added a more fun response. “Let’s get this party started,” she wrote alongside a handful of emojis.

Jordin Sparks, Chelsea Handler, Jason Kennedy and Michael Strahan also got in on the excitement, sharing their love and congrats. Olivia Munn, Alexa Vega and others simply gushed over the couple using sweet emojis.

Pratt announced the couple’s happy news with a heartfelt caption on a photo of himself and Schwarzenegger embracing, showing off her gorgeous diamond engagement ring. (The two were first spotted together in June 2018 and a source told Us in November that they would be “engaged soon.”)

“Sweet Katherine, so happy you said yes!” he wrote, adding the ring, praying hands and red heart emojis. “I’m thrilled to be marrying you. Proud to live boldly in faith with you. Here we go!”

The Jurassic World star’s ex-wife, Anna Faris, took to the comments section to share her own words of praise. “I’m so happy for you both!!” the Mom actress, 42, wrote. “Congratulations!”

Pratt and Faris announced their separation in August 2017 after eight years of marriage, and finalized their divorce in October 2018. They share 6-year-old son Jack.

