Best Celebrity Proposal Stories Ever

Love is in the air! Celebrity relationship stories are some of fans’ favorite romances to follow and root for, no matter who the stars are or who they are dating.

Whether it’s how a couple met, or their magical weddings, celebs are all about the love.

Over the years, there have been many famous couples, including Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, who have made people believe in love again — especially when it came to their marriage proposals.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are another pair that had fans swooning when the “All of Me” crooner popped the question to the Sports Illustrated model in 2011.

Reality TV stars are not immune to the perfect proposal either. After getting engaged on the season finale of The Bachelorette in 2016, Jordan Rodgers made his followers even more jealous of his relationship with JoJo Fletcher when he dropped on one knee once again in a surprise second proposal in 2019.

The same year, country singer Chris Lane wrote a song to help ask his then-girlfriend, Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell, for her hand in marriage. He later released the song and its music video, which included the romantic moment when the musician asked the Oregon native to marry him, so fans could witness the perfect proposal for themselves.

See the most magical celebrity proposals of past and present below, including how Pink got engaged and the royal proposal to top them all involving Prince William and Duchess Kate.