He’s a romantic! Chris Lane showed fans just how much thought he put into his proposal to Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell, releasing a music video and a song in which he describes exactly how he ended up popping the question on Sunday, June 16.

The music video for “Big, Big Plans” starts with the 34-year-old introducing the song to both viewers and his future wife, who seemed unaware the song would include a proposal. “So some of you know that I’ve been working on a song for Lauren, and I just got it back today,” he said. “So while we have the cameras here, I wanna capture the moment of me playing it to her for the first time.”

“I don’t think she can understand / Just how far I’ve been letting my heart fall” he sings on the track, while we watch a montage of moments from his relationship with the 29-year-old. “Imma put a diamond on her hand / She don’t know I got some big, big plans”

After the montage, viewers see Lane take Bushnell by the hand and lead her to the backyard of her family home in Oregon. “Baby, you’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me,” he tells her. “You’ve unlocked things inside of me that I didn’t even know existed. I have to spend the rest of my life with you. Will you marry me?”

Bushnell later raved about the engagement on Instagram. “I can’t stop smiling 😭,” she wrote, before directing the message to Lane. “I feel so incredibly blessed that every misstep, mistake and heartache has led me to you. I couldn’t be happier to call you mine, forever. The journey was well worth it. Thank you Christopher Eric Lane for softening my heart and making it whole. Never going to stop telling you how much I love you and I will hold onto you forever and ever! Lauren Lane has a nice ring to it 💍.”

