Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell and country singer Chris Lane are engaged, his rep confirms to Us Weekly.

The sweet proposal took place on Sunday, June 16, at Bushnell’s family home in Oregon while she was in town for Father’s Day.

She took to Instagram two days later to share the news: “I can’t stop smiling 😭 I feel so incredibly blessed that every misstep, mistake and heartache has led me to you. I couldn’t be happier to call you mine, forever. The journey was well worth it. Thank you Christopher Eric Lane for softening my heart and making it whole. Never going to stop telling you how much I love you and I will hold onto you forever and ever! Lauren Lane has a nice ring to it 💍 PS he wrote me a song 😭 … I can’t stop listening or looking down at my hand 😍.”

Us confirmed in November that Bushnell, 29 — who was previously engaged to Bachelor season 20 star Ben Higgins — and Lane, 34, were dating. The romance quickly heated up and the pair had hinted in recent months about taking the next step in their relationship.

They sparked engagement rumors in January this year when the “For Her” crooner played a round of golf with Bushnell’s dad in Arizona and referred to him as “my potential future father-n-law.”

The reality TV star moved to Nashville to be with the singer and Lane told Entertainment Tonight in April that they’d talked about marriage.

He explained that he was “working on” a proposal and thought it would happen sometime this year.

Lane added that when it came time to pop the question, it was going to be a “100 percent” traditional proposal, with him getting down on one knee.

“I’m a country boy, that’s how you’re supposed to do it,” the “Take Back Home Girl” singer explained.

Bushnell and Higgins broke up in May 2017, and she dated Devin Antin, splitting with him three months before she was linked to Lane. He previously dated Bachelor contestant Lauren Barr, who appeared alongside Bushnell on the hit ABC dating series.

Bushnell addressed her previous relationships in an Instagram post in April, captioning a photo of herself and Lane with the words “my whole heart.”

When a commenter asked about her last three boyfriends also being her whole heart, Bushnell replied, “Honestly no.”

“I mean that’s the truth,” she added. “Lol looking back now that I know what it’s supposed to feel like — they did not I just wanted them to.”

