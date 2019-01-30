Getting ready to take the next step? Country singer Chris Lane may have hinted that he eventually plans to propose to his girlfriend, Lauren Bushnell, by giving her father a special nickname.

Lane, 34, went out for a round of golf with The Bachelor alum’s dad in Scottsdale, Arizona, on Tuesday, January 29. “Great day on the course with my potential future father-n-law @dfbush62,” the “For Her” crooner captioned a picture of the twosome on Instagram. “Ready for the @wmphoenixopen tomorrow!”

The moniker sparked engagement speculation and Lane later took to his Instagram Story to clear the air. “Y’all, just so you’re aware, I’m not engaged,” the musician said in a video. “I know some people may actually think from my posts … but if you’ll read it, it said ‘future.’”

Us Weekly confirmed the news of Bushnell, 28, and Lane’s relationship in November. The North Carolina native previously dated Lauren Barr, who competed alongside Bushnell on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor in 2016. The former flight attendant got engaged to Higgins, 29, on the show’s finale episode, but they split in May 2017.

Bushnell moved on with Devin Antin two months after she and Higgins called off their engagement. In August 2018, Us broke the news that the Dear Rosé founder and Antin called it quits after more than a year of dating.

“I just want Lauren to feel fulfilled, joyful and to be celebrated,” Higgins told Us after his ex’s breakup. “I know these times in life. I haven’t had to go through it in the last year and a half, but when breakups happen, it’s really raw and hard. So I just hope whatever happens, she can recover with grace. She will. She’ll do alright.”

The former business analyst, who competed for Kaitlyn Bristowe’s heart on The Bachelorette season 11, recently revealed that he’s also dating someone new, but his significant other isn’t part of Bachelor Nation.

