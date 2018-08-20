Single again. Bachelor Nation’s Lauren Bushnell and her boyfriend, Devin Antin, have called it quits after more than one year of dating, multiple sources confirm exclusively to Us Weekly.

Bushnell, 28, who last shared a photo with her former beau on Instagram on July 8, no longer follows Antin on the social media platform.

Us confirmed in July 2017 that Bushnell had started dating Antin two months after her split from Ben Higgins. The former flight attendant and Higgins, 30, got engaged during the season 20 finale of The Bachelor, which aired in March 2016. They announced their breakup in May 2017.

Bushnell later revealed she met Antin on Tinder a year before competing for Higgins’ heart on The Bachelor.

“I don’t think I’ve shared before but I only met up with one person from the app and it was him,” the Dear Rosé cofounder wrote during an Instagram Q&A with fans in October 2017. “We hung out for a while but more as friends but always got along really well. Fast forward two years later when I moved back to L.A. we hung out to catch up and things just kinda happened after that.”

More recently, Bushnell admitted exclusively to Us Weekly that she is a “bit overly cautious” with her love life after her time on the ABC dating series.

“I’ve always been someone who maybe jumps into things a little too quickly and I fall really fast,” the reality TV personality told Us on August 6. “And I always had this idea that I was going to be married by this age, kids, and this was going to be my plan … and now, I mean I’m almost 29 but I don’t really have a timestamp on anything anymore, which is nice. And maybe I should a little more. But I think going through the past and my past engagement and The Bachelor has made me want to just take things a little bit slower and not rush anything.”

