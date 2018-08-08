Lauren Bushnell may have found love again, but that doesn’t mean she’s in any rush to seal the deal!

The former Bachelor contestant, 28, spoke exclusively with Us Weekly at her screening of the Bachelorette finale on Monday, August 6, when she revealed that she is taking it slow with boyfriend Devin Antin following her 2017 split from Ben Higgins.

“I’ve always been someone who maybe jumps into things a little too quickly and I fall really fast,” Bushnell told Us at the event, held at Abbot Kinney in Venice, California. “And I always had this idea that I was going to be married by this age, kids, and this was going to be my plan … and now, I mean I’m almost 29 but I don’t really have a timestamp on anything anymore, which is nice. And maybe I should a little more.”

“But I think going through the past and my past engagement and The Bachelor has made me want to just take things a little bit slower and not rush anything,” she continued. “So maybe I’m a little bit overly cautious now.”

Higgins proposed to the TV personality in 2016 on season 20 of the hit ABC series — and the engaged pair later starred on their Freeform spinoff, Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After. However, the former couple announced they were going their separate ways in May 2017. Two months later, Bushnell announced she was dating Antin, who she met on Tinder a year before competing for Higgins’ final rose on the reality series.

Luckily for the former flight attendant, when the time does come to take the next step, those closest to her have already given their seals of approval. “Everyone loves [Devin]. I think it’s nice because… well a lot of my friends knew him before I started dating him so it was easy and he had been in my life before so it was just kind of like a natural transition and everyone’s supportive,” she told Us. “I mean I think that everyone just wants the best for me, which is sweet.”

Reporting by Kayley Stumpe

