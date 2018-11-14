From rose ceremonies to country roads! Lauren Bushnell is dating singer Chris Lane, Us Weekly confirms.

The Bachelor alum, 28, accompanied the “For Her” crooner, 34, to the BMI Country Music Awards in Nashville on Tuesday, November 13. They fueled relationship rumors as they arrived together looking like a couple.

“Chris had his arm around Lauren as they walked onto the red carpet and they posed together,” an onlooker tells Us. “Lauren was standing front row during Chris’ performance.”

Us can confirm that Bushnell was spotted watching Lane perform at Stagecoach in April, and then spent time with him backstage after his show. She attended the music festival with then-boyfriend Devin Antin, who was not backstage with her at the time.

Lane and Bushnell haven’t shied away from hinting at their romance via social media. Earlier this month, he left a flirty comment on a photo Bushnell posted of herself in workout gear before the annual Victoria’ Secret Fashion Show.

“First time I saw you I always knew you would be a Victoria Secret Angel,” he wrote. The reality star replied, “LOL just here for the content.”

Lane previously dated Lauren Barr, who competed on Ben Higgins’ Bachelor season in 2016 alongside Bushnell. The lifestyle blogger ultimately won and got engaged to Higgins, 29, before splitting in May 2017. Bushnell moved on with Antin two months later, but the duo called it quits in August of this year.

“Not everything works out, but it’s good to give it a try and give it your best,” Bushnell exclusively told Us in September of her breakup. The ABC star wasn’t ready to move on at the time, telling Us, “I always was so scared to be alone, but now I’m really cherishing the alone time to grow and reflect on what worked and what didn’t and really make sure I take my time this time around, because I did kind of rush into it last time I think … I’m very content on my own right now.”

