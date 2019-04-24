The heart wants what it wants. Lauren Bushnell revealed that her current boyfriend, Chris Lane, has something very important that her most recent exes did not — her heart.

After The Bachelor alum, 29, captioned a photo of herself and the 34-year-old country music singer “my whole heart” on Wednesday, April 24, an Instagram user shot back, “Haven’t your last 3 boyfriends been your whole heart?”

Bushnell used the comment as an opportunity to get real with her followers, responding, “honestly no.”

She expanded in a second reply: “I mean that’s the truth. Lol looking back now that I know what it’s supposed to feel like — they did not I just wanted them to.”

While Bushnell didn’t call out any of her ex-boyfriends by name, her last two high-profile relationships were with Ben Higgins and Devin Antin.

The former flight attendant met Higgins, 30, during season 20 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2016. While the twosome got engaged in the finale and subsequently moved in together in Denver, they called off their plans to wed in May 2017.

Bushnell thought she found love again with Antin, whom she first met on a dating app before she appeared on the ABC series. Us broke the news in August 2018 that the pair split after more than a year of dating.

Months later, the social media influencer started seeing Lane. They made their red carpet debut at the BMI Country Music Awards in Nashville in November 2018. She told Us earlier this month that the “I Don’t Know About You” crooner is The One.

“I definitely know that he’s the person I want to do life with forever. We have so much fun together and it’s been by far the easiest most natural relationship I’ve ever been in,” Bushnell gushed to Us on Saturday, April 20. “I always used to kind of laugh, not laugh at people but I didn’t really understand when people said, ‘When you know, you know.’ I thought they just said that ‘cause it sounded cute and it sounded romantic but now I actually know what they’re talking about ‘cause you just kind of know.”

Higgins, for his part, is dating Jessica Clarke — who Bushnell referred to as “great girl” while chatting with Us.

“[I’m] so happy for him. Like, honestly, I would never wish anything but happiness for him, so I hope he’s happy, I hope he’s doing well,” the designer told Us. “Obviously we don’t communicate all the time — I feel like that would be kind of weird — but I’m very happy him.”

