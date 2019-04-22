Lauren Bushnell wants nothing but the best for her ex-fiancé, Ben Higgins — and wouldn’t be surprised if she and her beau, Chris Lane, ran into Higgins and his new girlfriend, Jessica Clarke.

“[I’m] so happy for him. Like, honestly, I would never wish anything but happiness for him, so I hope he’s happy, I hope he’s doing well,” the designer, 29, told Us Weekly at the Rails pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles on Saturday, April 20, when asked about Higgins, 30, and Clarke. “Obviously we don’t communicate all the time — I feel like that would be kind of weird — but I’m very happy him.”

Bushnell added that Clarke “seems like a great girl from what I’ve heard and seen” and that she’s “definitely happy that he found a person that it seems like he is serious about.”

As for Oregon native, who currently resides in Nashville with Lane — which happens to be where Clarke lives as well — Bushnell said: “Maybe we’ll bump into them!”

Higgins proposed to Bushnell on the season 20 finale of The Bachelor in 2016, but called off their engagement in May 2017. Us confirmed in November 2018 that the former flight attendant had moved on with the country singer, 34.

The “Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous” podcast host, for his part, announced in January that he was dating someone, and revealed the following month that it is Clarke.

“I’ve been selfishly keeping this girl to myself for too long! Hey friends meet @jessclarke_!” Higgins captioned a picture of himself with his girlfriend at the time. “I successfully slid into her Dm’s a few months ago. I took a risk and I am glad I did. She is someone special, and I look forward to where life is going to take us. Stay tuned for the journey.”

He added: “In addition, this picture was taken this week in Honduras. I got to spend some time with an incredible group of people from all over the USA on a @generous_coffee_ adventure. Life is good.”

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!