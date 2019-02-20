He found love … again! Ben Higgins introduced fans to his girlfriend, Jessica Clarke, one month after he revealed that he was in a new relationship.

“I’ve been selfishly keeping this girl to myself for too long! Hey friends meet @jessclarke_!” the Bachelor alum, 29, wrote via Instagram on Wednesday, February 20. “I successfully slid into her Dm’s a few months ago. I took a risk and I am glad I did. She is someone special, and I look forward to where life is going to take us. Stay tuned for the journey.”

He added: “In addition, this picture was taken this week in Honduras. I got to spend some time with an incredible group of people from all over the USA on a @generous_coffee_ adventure. Life is good!”

In the pic, Higgins wraps his arm around Clarke’s shoulder, as the 23-year-old beams.

Clarke, who will appear on the Monday, February 25, episode of the “Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous” podcast, shared the news in a post of her own too. “My secret boyfriend, Ben!” she announced on Instagram on Wednesday. “He has one of the biggest hearts and kindest spirits, I got to share Honduras with him this past week and I’m excited for many more adventures!”

The reality star hinted at his new relationship last month. “I was just telling someone the other day … I’ve started dating again,” he revealed during the January 14 episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. “This is big news, right? I am dating.”

Higgins noted at the time that he was “excited about” the romance. “She’s, like, the best, purest person I know,” he said, noting that the couple are in a long-distance relationship. Clarke resides in Nashville.

The Bachelor Winter Games alum insisted a week later that his new girlfriend was not someone from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. “I’m not hiding anything,” he explained. “I think you go through public relationships before and you kind of deal with that pressure. And there’s the right timing to it all, to kind of, make it a thing and publicly put it out there.”

Fans speculated at the time that Clarke was the woman who stole Higgins’ heart.

The podcast host ended his engagement to Lauren Bushnell, whom he met during season 20 of The Bachelor, in May 2017. She has since moved on with country singer Chris Lane.

