Country singer Chris Lane got a kiss from girlfriend Lauren Bushnell on the red carpet at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, April 7.

Lane, 34, began his day by taking over E! News’ Instagram account and shared a video in bed with the Bachelor alum.

“What’s up y’all, it’s Chris Lane. Just waking up here in Vegas with the love of my life,” he told fans as he panned over to a makeup-free Bushnell, who quietly said, “Babe, can you get me a coffee please?”

Us Weekly confirmed in November that Bushnell, 29, and Lane were dating. The former flight attendant appeared on Ben Higgins season of The Bachelor in 2016. They got engaged on the show’s finale but split in May 2017. Lane previously dated Lauren Barr, who appeared alongside Bushnell on the ABC series.

Lane hinted in January that he might be planning to take the next step with his girlfriend after he posted a photo with Bushnell’s father as the pair played golf.

“Great day on the course with my potential future father-n-law,” he captioned the pic.

The “Take Back Home Girl” singer later took to his Instagram Stories after fans began speculating about an engagement.

“Y’all, just so you’re aware, I’m not engaged,” he said in a video. “I know some people may actually think from my posts … but if you’ll read it, it said ‘future.’”

Bushnell has moved to Nashville to be with Lane and he told Entertainment Tonight on Sunday that they’ve talked about marriage and he’s “working on” planning a proposal.

“Don’t tell her that, though,” he said, revealing that he thinks it will happen this year but not in the next few months.

Lane added that when the moment comes, it’s going to a “100 percent” traditional proposal, with him getting down on one knee.

“I’m a country boy, that’s how you’re supposed to do it,” he said.

