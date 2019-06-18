Uniting worlds! Lauren Bushnell and Chris Lane were showered with love from Bachelor Nation and country music singers after announcing their engagement.

The “Take Back Home Girl” singer proposed to the Bachelor alum at Bushnell’s family home in Oregon on Sunday, June 16. Lane’s rep confirmed the news to Us Weekly on Tuesday, June 18.

Bushnell, who was first publicly linked to Lane in November 2018, gushed about her new fiancé via Instagram.

“I can’t stop smiling 😭 I feel so incredibly blessed that every misstep, mistake and heartache has led me to you. I couldn’t be happier to call you mine, forever,” the reality TV personality wrote. “The journey was well worth it. Thank you Christopher Eric Lane for softening my heart and making it whole. Never going to stop telling you how much I love you and I will hold onto you forever and ever! Lauren Lane has a nice ring to it 💍.”

Bushnell also revealed that Lane wrote a song titled “Big, Big Plans” as part of the proposal. “PS he wrote me a song 😭 I linked in my bio for y’all,” she added. “I can’t stop listening or looking down at my hand 😍.”

The former flight attendant rose to fame in 2016 after competing for — and winning — Ben Higgins’ heart on The Bachelor. While Bushnell and Higgins got engaged during the season 20 finale, they called off their engagement in May 2017.

Lane, meanwhile, has released three studio albums. His hit “I Don’t Know About You” is currently climbing up the country music charts.

Back in April, Bushnell admitted to Us exclusively that she was hoping for a proposal from Lane.

“I definitely know that he’s the person I want to do life with forever. We have so much fun together and it’s been by far the easiest most natural relationship I’ve ever been in,” she gushed. “I always used to kind of laugh, not laugh at people but I didn’t really understand when people said, ‘When you know, you know.’ I thought they just said that ‘cause it sounded cute and it sounded romantic, but now I actually know what they’re talking about.”

Scroll through to see the best reactions to the couple’s engagement: