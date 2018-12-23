Country Stars Carly Pearce and Michael Ray Are Engaged

The most wonderful time of the year just got more memorable for country stars Carly Pearce and Michael Ray — the couple is officially engaged!

Pearce, 28, and Ray, 30, took to Instagram on Saturday, December 22, to share their happy news with the world. “Earlier this week, the man of my dreams got down on one knee and asked me to be his wife,” the “Hide the Wine” songstress began a lengthy caption alongside a series of photos from the proposal.

“All in one simple ‘yes’, I said ‘yes’ to love, ‘yes’ to peace, ‘yes’ to faithfulness, ‘yes’ to respect, ‘yes’ to kindness, ‘yes’ to trust, ‘yes’ to patience and ‘yes’ to never settling,” she continued. “Michael, I would’ve married you the first night we hung out because I knew then you were the one. You will always be my most precious example of God’s timing and His love for me. I have found my home in you & will love you with everything I have forever and a day.”

The “Get to You” crooner, for his part, gushed over his newly minted fiancée in a heartfelt post. “Dec 19,2018 My life forever changed for the better,” Ray wrote. “I got down on one knee in one of the most beautiful places I have ever seen and looked into the eyes of the most beautiful soul I have ever known and asked her to be my wife!!”

He added: “Carly, you make it all make sense, every step of my life good and bad was leading me to you. You are the biggest blessing I have and will ever receive. You are my best friend, my partner in crime, my workout,grilled chicken,wine drinking classic country Opry loving, Nashville palace hanging, Publix grocery shopping, this is us watching, living room late night dancing, laugh until we cry soul mate.”

Ray concluded the excitement writing, “Yo family get ready I’m bringing my FIANCÉ home for Christmas!!”

Last month, Pearce opened up to Us Weekly about her relationship with Ray — whom she began dating in July — telling Us that they are “having a lot of fun” and “want fans to see that.”

The “Every Little Thing” singer also told Us at the time that she could “for sure” see herself marrying him, noting, “This is it for me.”

