These country sweethearts are in it for the long haul! Carly Pearce can’t help but rave about her strong relationship with boyfriend Michael Ray.

“We’re having a lot of fun and we want fans to see that,” Pearce, 28, exclusively told Us Weekly after performing at Dancing With the Stars’ country night on Monday, November 5. “Obviously with my new single, ‘Closer to You,’ you can see that I’m very happy and I don’t really want to hide that.”

Pearce added that her favorite part about dating Ray, 30, is “getting to share everything with somebody that you love. We are very much alike and it’s very easy, even though our lives are very not easy.”

The “Everything Little Thing” crooner also revealed to Us that she “for sure” can see herself getting married to Ray and starting a family: “This is it for me.”

Pearce and the “Get to You” singer confirmed their relationship in July weeks after fans started speculating they were seeing each other. “And then one random night at the Nashville Palace changed everything,” Pearce wrote alongside an Instagram snapshot at the time of herself embracing Ray. He shared the same sweet photo on his account alongside a similar caption.

The “Hide the Wine” songstress opened up about falling for Ray while speaking to Taste of Country in August. “I’ve had a crush on him for a really long time and just always thought there was more to that pretty face and there totally was,” she gushed. “I did what every girl does in 2018, slid into the DMs.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!