Country cuties! Musicians Carly Pearce and Michael Ray officially confirmed their relationship.

Pearce, 28, gushed over the news via an Instagram photo alongside Ray, 30. “And then one random night at the Nashville Palace changed everything,” she wrote. Ray shared a similar sentiment and posted the same snapshot of the pair smiling and embracing.

Country music fan favorites took to the comments to express their support for the newly minted couple. “Oh, we public now. YAS BABY!” Maren Morris exclaimed. Added Raelynn: “Yes yes ALL the YES.”

Jana Kramer, Chris Lane, Chase Bryant, Morgan Evans, Luke Combs and Lindsay Ell also sent sweet notes to the “Every Little Thing” crooner and the “Get to You” singer.

Fans began speculating that Pearce and Ray started seeing each other after she left a fire emoji on a photo he posted on Wednesday, July 18. The “Think a Little Less” songster replied, “@carlypearce hey gurl you into fox’s? Or 30 year olds that can get 50+ 10% off at a Golden Corral? Cause if you are…”

Pearce kept the momentum moving by responding, “@michaelraymusic steakhouses are the way to my heart.” She also reposted an Instagram story of Ray’s glass of wine alongside the caption, “We were a little excited and didn’t hide the wine,” a nod to her song named after the phrase.

Ray split from longtime girlfriend Carli Manchaca in May 2017. Meanwhile, Pearce has kept her past relationships under wraps.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!