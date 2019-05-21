Inside The Bachelor’s Lauren Bushnell’s Tropical Vacation With Chris Lane

Trading roses and champagne for sun and sand! The Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell and her boyfriend, country singer Chris Lane, traveled to the Caribbean island of Saint Barthélemy for a romantic vacation that is fit for reality royalty.

Bushnell, 29, and Lane, 34, have been taking in the warm weather and the crystal clear ocean at the Le Barthélemy Hotel & Spa in St. Barts. The reality TV personality shared videos of an incredible experience kayaking with sea turtles, while the “I Don’t Know About You” crooner chose to show off the couple kissing while paddleboarding.

Us Weekly confirmed Bushnell and Lane’s relationship in November 2018, days after they attended the BMI Country Music Awards in Nashville together. “Chris had his arm around Lauren as they walked onto the red carpet and they posed together,” an onlooker told Us at the time. “Lauren was standing front row during Chris’ performance.”

Four months later, the former flight attendant moved to Nashville to be with the country musician full time. Lane later admitted that he is “working on” proposing to Bushnell, and that the engagement will likely happen in 2019.

Bushnell was previously engaged to The Bachelor season 20 star Ben Higgins, but they split in May 2017. Higgins, 30, kept his dating life private for many months following the breakup, but introduced fans to his new girlfriend, Jessica Clarke, in February. “She is someone special, and I look forward to where life is going to take us,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum gushed. “Stay tuned for the journey.”

As for the Bellevue the Label founder’s reaction to her ex-fiancé moving on? “[I’m] so happy for him. Like, honestly, I would never wish anything but happiness for him, so I hope he’s happy, I hope he’s doing well,” she told Us in April. “Obviously we don’t communicate all the time — I feel like that would be kind of weird — but I’m very happy him.”

Keep scrolling for more of Bushnell and Lane’s gorgeous getaway!