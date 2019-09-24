



How romantic! Bachelorette alum Jordan Rodgers gave an inside look at his intimate second proposal to his fiancée, JoJo Fletcher, upon posting a video of the sweet moment on Instagram on Friday, September 20.

The nearly two-minute-long clip begins with the Cash Pad costars embracing in a hug and exchanging quick kisses. Though it’s unclear what Rodgers says when he steps back, he soon pulls out a ring box from his back pocket and gets down on one knee. A stunned Fletcher promptly covers her mouth with her hands, asking: “What are you doing?”

Fletcher, of course, says “yes” to Rodgers’ re-proposal and then exclaims: “Oh, my God! Oh, my God! Oh — oh, my God!”

Rodgers wrote an extensive message to accompany the adorable video, where he explained how “almost everything that could’ve gone wrong DID.” The retired football player still referred to the “PERFECTLY IMPERFECT” occasion as “the best decision of my life.”

“For starters, the custom ring I designed in NYC had to be rushed and barely (🙌🏽) arrived in time. Problem was, for secrecy I had to have it shipped on Thursday to Nashville (before a Sat proposal) to be picked up by a friend,” Rodgers, 31, wrote. “Meanwhile I was in Studio for work in Charlotte that night and had to tell a little (HUGE) white lie to JoJo that I was going to be in studio until Midnight (when really I was flying to Nashville at 10pm without her knowing to pick up the ring).”

Rodgers then ran into trouble when his “flight was delayed [for] 4hrs,” and he “took off at 2:30am all the while praying JoJo didn’t FaceTime or call.” He also revealed that he didn’t sleep prior to proposing, adding that he “had never seen the venue I was planning to propose at.” Nonetheless, he said that “it all came together.”

Rodgers and Fletcher’s proposal video came after the couple announced their second engagement on August 25. At the time, he wrote on Instagram that he wanted re-propose “with no cameras, no producers, no drama…just us.”

“Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY,” he continued. “So I bought a new ring, made a plan (that almost fell apart multiple times), and got down on one knee all over again.”

Fletcher, meanwhile, shared in a separate post that she “didn’t see it coming nor ever expected it.”

“The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU,” Fletcher, 28, wrote. “And that means everything and more to me. I can’t wait to marry you! Thank you for loving me so purely and protecting my heart in a way I always used to pray for.”

Rodgers vied for Fletcher’s love when she led the 12th season of The Bachelorette in 2016. Their season ended in a proposal, and they have been an item ever since.

On September 17, the Bachelor alum told Us Weekly exclusively that their nuptials will likely occur “between, like, May and July of next year.” However, they “haven’t locked anything in” just yet.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!