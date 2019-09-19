



Aw! Bachelorette star Jordan Rodgers wanted to re-propose to his girlfriend JoJo Fletcher so that it could be a special moment only between the two of them.

“I just always wanted there to be an opportunity, not to overshadow or overtake the first one, but where it was just us,” Rodgers exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting his partnership with CheapTickets, the first-ever tailgate travel index, on Wednesday, September 18. “No TV cameras, no drama, no 120-degree index on the beach in Thailand. Like just us, kind of like the way it would have been if we would’ve met in a coffee shop and not on a TV show.”

The sports commentator, 31, said Fletcher, 28, “had absolutely no idea” he wanted to get down on one knee a second time. On the big day in August, the couple was looking at wedding venues in California. One venue stop “wasn’t realistic for a wedding,” Rodgers said. Instead, it was the site for his big re-proposal.

“So, when we were looking at it [the venue], it was more so a private space,” the former quarterback told Us. “There was no one there except for the lady that led us in. I got to re-propose on a helicopter pad overlooking the Malibu Mountains and the lady was kind enough waiting in the background to take a shaky little video and a couple pictures.”

He added: “But, that’s all we have and that was perfect.”

It was also important for Rodgers to give the Texas native an engagement ring he paid for himself to “treat her like the queen she is.” His ring of choice was a 5-carat, custom oval cut diamond ring.

The couple had a much more public engagement during the finale episode of season 12 of The Bachelorette when Fletcher chose Rodgers over runner-up Robby Hayes in Thailand in May 2016.

However, Rodgers admitted he was more nervous for the first proposal than the second.

“I mean, the second time I knew the answer,” he said. “I knew she was going to flip out over the ring. I knew it was going to be a yes. The first time, I mean as much as I knew it was going to be me, you never know until you’re taking this walk and you’re like, Wait, is the sun low enough? Is it the sunset shot or is she gonna dump me? It’s just, there’s a whole lot that goes into that.”

The upcoming nuptials will take place next June or July, Rodgers confirmed to Us.

Additionally, the guest list won’t include many Bachelor Nation faces. The former pro quarterback said, despite appearing on the show, he and Fletcher aren’t “in that circle.”

One person who will be invited? Chris Harrison.

“I know he’s a busy man, so I hope he can make it, but 100 percent. Chris is great. We’ve continued to keep that relationship going after the show. He’s near and dear to both of us for sure,” Rodgers said.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

