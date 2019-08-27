



Coming to a decision. JoJo Fletcher knows exactly what to do with the Neil Lane engagement ring her fiancé, Jordan Rodgers, first proposed to her with during the season 12 finale of The Bachelorette.

“We’re keeping it. It’s so sentimental, so we’re gonna keep it,” Fletcher revealed on Becca Tilley’s podcast, “Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad,” on Monday, August 26. “Either pass it down, turn it into a necklace — we don’t know.”

Fletcher then noted that Rodgers, 30, does not “want to give that away or sell it.”

Tilley, meanwhile, chimed in to add that the beautiful ring “holds a great story.” To this, the Shop Fletch designer argued that it was “the greatest story of all time.”

Fletcher and Rodgers shared the news of their second engagement to Instagram on Sunday, August 25. “I didn’t see it coming nor ever expected it … I can’t put into words how much it meant to me @jrodgers11,” she wrote about the special moment. “But I think you know by now from me bawling hysterically and totally blacking out. The show brought us together and set us up for a truly amazing proposal the first time around, but this time was all YOU.”

In his own social post, Rodgers explained why he popped the question again. “I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama … just us,” he wrote. “Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY!”

Fletcher had her original Neil Lane engagement ring since 2016. An insider previously told Us Weekly that the 3.5-carat, oval-shaped diamond is valued at an estimated $85,000.

“It was Jordan’s favorite from the minute he saw it,” the insider told Us exclusively. “She also loves it, and it’s one of the most unusual and rare cut stones to be seen on the show thus far.”

The Cash Pad costars, who have been together for three years, would not be obligated to return the flashy diamond because their relationship exceeded the minimum required years. Jesse Csincsak, who got engaged to DeAnna Pappas during season 4 of The Bachelorette, told Bustle in 2014 that the show’s contract stated that “if you are not together for two years after the final day of the show airing, you have to give them the ring back.”

Bachelor host Chris Harrison also confirmed to Entertainment Weekly in 2016 that “there’s some rule, after a certain number of years, you get to keep it anyway.”

Fletcher admitted during Tilley’s podcast on Monday that many people “doubted” her romance with Rodgers would last largely due to their three-year-long engagement. However, Fletcher noted that she “wouldn’t change that.”

“We needed that. They were growing years. They were,” Fletcher said. “The first year was painful. Like, it was. There was growth, but there was pain and there was a lot. But I feel like we needed that time and we needed to grow and, like, now I’m, like, over the moon beyond, like, ready.”

