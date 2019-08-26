



Surprise! Former Bachelorette Jojo Fletcher and fiancé Jordan Rodgers just got engaged…again! The sports commentator got down on one knee with a brand spankin’ new engagement ring.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, August 25, Fletcher wrote, “Yesterday, Jordan asking me to marry him… again!! I didn’t see it coming nor ever expected it… I can’t put into words how much it meant to me.”

In the photo, Fletcher shows off her brand-new bling, a five-carat custom oval cut diamond ring by Nicole Wegman of Ring Concierge in NYC. A spokesperson for the jewelry company revealed, “Jordan felt it was important to give JoJo a ring that reflected her style, the ring itself is the Whisper Thin setting in two-tone 14K yellow gold and platinum with a delicate white diamond encrusted hidden halo.” According to the brand, the starting price for this ring is $10,000 — though we’re certain that the massive diamond made it a whole lot pricier.

According to the Ring Concierge spokesperson, Fletcher and Rodgers took a trip to the Madison Avenue store at the beginning of the summer. Fletcher worked with Wegman to figure out her ring preferences so the jewelry expert could help Rodgers design the perfect ring, while still keeping it a surprise! “He added a delicate hand crafted diamond hidden halo which is only visible from the side for an extra pop of sparkle,” said a source. “This was especially important because last time, they didn’t have the option to customize.”

Both engagement rings feature a classic and elegant oval shape, but the biggest difference lies in the wedding band. Her new ring features a gold band, making the diamond the star of the show. Fletcher’s original ring, on the other hand, was silver and featured a dazzling diamond encrusted band.

The two originally got engaged on JoJo’s season of theBachelorette in 2016. Rodgers proposed with a 3.5 carat oval-cut Neil Lane engagement ring with pavé diamonds along the band. According to a source, that ring was worth $85,000. But every Bachelor fan knows that those rings are gifted on the show, so long as the couple stays together for at least two years.

According to The Cheat Sheet, fans don’t have to worry about JoJo ditching that original Neil Lane ring. “We are keeping it, it’s very special to us,” said Rodgers. “But it was also important to have our own story, our own ring, and our own moment, all our own. We are so grateful for the show bringing us together, but that is only part of our story.”

“I always wanted to re-propose, with no cameras, no producers, no drama…just us,” said Rodgers in an Instagram post after his second proposal. “Our first engagement was so real, and meant so much to us both, but as we start to actually plan our wedding for next year I wanted to do it all over again, OUR WAY! So I bought a new ring, made a plan (that almost fell apart multiple times), and got down on one knee all over again.”

The lovebirds have yet to pick a wedding date and a wedding venue, but a new engagement ring is surely enough to satisfy our excitement for them in the meantime.

