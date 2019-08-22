



Katy Perry looked like the epitome of a teenage dream for a live musical performance thanks to celebrity makeup artist Michael Anthony.

The NYC-based pro posted a video to Instagram on August 21 to give his followers an inside look at what it took to bring the monochrome pink style to life. With the singer’s mood-boosting song, “Small Talk” playing in the background, Anthony expertly applied tiny crystal appliques to her shimmery pink eyelids.

“This looked so mesmerizing in person and in the lights on stage!” writes Anthony in the Instagram caption. “Been super inspired by Euphoria to bring the crystals back out and last night was a perfect opportunity to shine a little brighter. The crowd went berserk for her!”

The pretty, whimsical look consisted of a bold set of falsies, shimmery pink eyeshadow, light pink lipstick, blush and a killer highlight. But the star of the show was the crystal embellishments Anthony applied to her eyelids, like something Alexa Demie’s character, Maddy Perez, would wear in the buzzy television drama series. The makeup artist used The Crystal Ninja Crystal Katan tool to apply ‘em quickly and easily.

In another Instagram post about Perry’s look, Anthony went into more detail about the makeup application. “Here you can see where the @swarovski stones are placed and the nuanced separation of eyeliner and crease … I like to think all the tiny details are the ingredients that make the MAGIC happen.”

And magical it was. For the perfect finishing touch, the superstar wore big, fuzzy pink pom-pom earrings that perfectly matched her makeup. Her blonde bob was styled in loose, flirty ringlets.

File this amazing makeup moment under your bold beauty inspiration, or at least, a great Euphoria-inspired Halloween idea.

