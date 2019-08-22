



Miley Cyrus seems to be moving on from her divorce with Liam Hemsworth with no problem — she even got a new tattoo that was inspired by her trip with Italy with Kaitlynn Carter.

On Wednesday, August 21, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer debuted a new forearm design courtesy of celebrity favorite Dr. Woo. “Cool old sculpture @mileycyrus found in Italy,” he wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying a picture of the 26-year-old’s ink.

The design is a snake eating a person within an intricate frame, which is actually the Visconti of Milan coat of arms.

There was a lot more to that European vacation than just relaxation and fun. For a little refresh: the “Wrecking Ball” singer was spotted kissing Brody Jenner’s ex while they hung out with Cyrus’ older sister Brandi on August 10. Then a day after the photos of the two’s PDA came out, Miley confirmed she and her husband were splitting up after less than eight months of marriage.

All of this happened about a week after Carter and Jenner announced they were calling it quits. Although the couple wed in Indonesia in June 2018, they never obtained a legal license to be married in the states.

Cyrus has never been shy about marking her body in honor of special people and times in her life. In July 2016, Dr. Woo posted a snap of the performer with a Vegemite jar on her tricep, which is identical to a design Hemsworth has on his ankle.

While the situation seems complicated, the pair seems to be on good terms with Jenner, sending him marijuana bouquet for his 30th birthday. “Miley and Kaitlynn, you really stepped it up with this one. You know my favorite company of all time,” he said in an Instagram Story video on August 21. “We got the birthday card attached to the weed bouquet! Look at this!”

