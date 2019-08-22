



No bad blood here. Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter sent Brody Jenner a weed bouquet for his 36th birthday.

The Hills: New Beginnings star, 36, showed off the present from his ex, 30, and her new fling, 26, in a video on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 21. The video featured Jenner opening up a gift box from Lowell Herb Co, a California-based cannabis farm which Cyrus is an investor in, before showing off a weed bouquet and birthday card from the women.

“WEED like to wish you a Happy Birthday! Love you! Miley + Kaitlynn,” the card read.

“Miley and Kaitlynn, you really stepped it up with this one. You know my favorite company of all time,” he said. “We got the birthday card attached to the weed bouquet! Look at this!”

He continued, “I have never seen one of these in my entire life. Oh my God. That’s the kush too. Happy birthday to me.”

Us Weekly confirmed on August 2 that the MTV personality and blogger had split a year after their wedding ceremony in Indonesia. Despite the nuptials, the couple never obtained a marriage license in the U.S. and weren’t officially married.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” rep Scott Newman told Us in a statement at the time. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

A week after the news, Carter was seen kissing Cyrus on a vacation in Italy following the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s breakup with Liam Hemsworth. After the PDA photos went viral, Jenner defended his ex on Instagram.

“There is far too much negativity being directed at someone who I love and care about very much. I feel the need to set the story straight,” he wrote in a post on August 16. “Kaitlynn and I have been best friends for 6 years, and we continue to be. We, like many others before us and many after us, grew in different directions over those same 6 years.”

The Hills star added, “Kaitlynn is a wonderful person, beautiful and fun to be with, always a positive force in my life. We decided the best move for both of us was to keep our love for each other strong but move forward separately with our lives.”

Since his split, Jenner has been seen with Playboy model Josie Conseco. Their first outing was at the Warwick nightclub in Hollywood on August 14. According to a source for Us, the former Playmate of the Month “seemed like she was into” the DJ, despite the couple not being “touchy-feely” during the night.

On the same day as Jenner’s birthday, Hemsworth, 29, filed for divorce from Cyrus in Los Angeles, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to documents obtained by Us.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!