Miley Cyrus was spotted kissing Brody Jenner’s ex Kaitlynn Carter in Italy a day before Us Weekly confirmed her split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

In photos posted by Entertainment Tonight, the “Mother’s Daughter” singer, 26, wore a black bikini as packed on the PDA with Carter, 30, on Friday, August 9, as they vacationed in Italy with Cyrus’ big sister, Brandi. The pair snuggled up, wrapped their arms around each other and kissed as they lay out in the sun.

The affectionate photos came as multiple sources confirmed to Us that Cyrus and the Hunger Games star, 29, had pulled the plug on their marriage less than eight months after tying the knot in Nashville in December.

Neither star has been spotted wearing their wedding rings lately.

Jenner, 35, and the blogger, meanwhile, announced their split on August 2, one year after their wedding ceremony in Indonesia. A source told Us that the couple never made things official by obtaining a marriage license.

Carter took off for a fun-filled vacation in Italy amid the split along with Cyrus and their friends Bradley Kenneth McPeek and Saul Choza.

On Friday, Carter posted a pic with the singer on Instagram captioning it, “rock the boat, don’t rock the boat baby.”

Jenner commented on the photo, writing, “Hot girl summer.”

Cyrus, who has referred to herself as queer in the past, admitted to Elle magazine in July 2019 that “it’s very confusing to people that I’m married.” She noted that she made a “partner decision” when she married Hemsworth, who she’d dated on and off since meeting him on the set of The Last Song in 2009.

“This is the person I feel has my back the most,” she told Elle. “I definitely don’t fit into a stereotypical wife role. I don’t even like that word.”