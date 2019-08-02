



It’s over. Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter called it quits one year after their wedding ceremony in Indonesia, Us Weekly can confirm.

“Brody Jenner and Kaitlynn Carter have decided to amicably separate,” rep Scott Newman told Us in a statement on Friday, August 2. “They love and respect one another, and know that this is the best decision for their relationship moving forward.”

A source reveals that the couple never made things official by obtaining a marriage license in the U.S. In fact, Jenner, 35, hesitated to go through with the ceremony.

Carter, 30, has already moved out of the house the two shared in Malibu, while both have been spotted without their wedding rings.

Jenner opened up exclusively to Us in June about how filming The Hills: New Beginnings strengthened their romance. “I think that it made us closer if anything, for sure,” he said at the time. “The first year [of marriage] … I feel like we’ve been married for longer. We’ve been together almost six years now, so, yeah, it wasn’t that big of a change. We lived together for six years, and we still live together. Everything’s been great.”

The reality star went on to note that he “didn’t find the first year being that hard at all.”

Jenner also addressed the duo’s plans to possibly expand their family. “I wouldn’t say [we have] baby fever,” he told Us. “We’re at a point in our lives now that we’re not opposed to having kids, but we’re not necessarily really trying to have children right now. I think if we do all of a sudden or accidentally and it happens, we will be very excited and ready for it, but we’re not in a rush.”

The pair announced their engagement in 2016. The MTV star’s mother, Linda Thompson, and brother Brandon Jenner were among the guests at their June 2018 nuptials, which took place on the island of Nihi Sumba. His father, Caitlyn Jenner, did not attend the wedding.

A June promo for the Hills revival suggested that the pair’s relationship might be unconventional. “You said to her last night that we had an open relationship,” Carter said in the clip, while Brody retorted: “We’re not talking about this anymore.”

