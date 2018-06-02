The rest is written! The Hills alum Brody Jenner married his girlfriend of four years, Kaitlynn Carter, on Saturday, June 2, Us Weekly can confirm.

The couple, who announced their engagement in 2016, tied the knot on the island of Nihi Sumba in Indonesia in front of family and friends, including his mother, Linda Thompson, and his brother Brandon Jenner. The pair had their pre-wedding celebrations in Bali before heading off to the island with their guests.

Thompson shared a video to her Instagram Story saying, “Well, it’s wedding day! Time to rise and shine.” She also shared a photo of her son surfing, and captioned it: “Brody Jenner about to be hangin’ ten down the matrimonial aisle like….😍🤗💐.”

Brody, 34, started dating Carter, 29, in 2014. Before he met his now-wife, the DJ was linked to his former Hills costars Kristin Cavallari and Lauren Conrad, as well as Avril Lavigne, Nicole Richie and former Playboy model Jayde Nicole.

Brody’s father, Caitlyn Jenner, wasn’t present at the destination wedding. She attended the Life Ball Welcome party in Vienna, Austria, on Friday, June 1, which is a charity event in support of HIV/AIDS awareness.

She and Thompson, who were married from 1981 to 1986, both attended Carter’s bridal shower back in March.

“I had so much fun!” the former Olympian wrote alongside a photo of herself and Carter at the time. “PS so much better than Bachelor parties!”

Noticeably absent from the nuptials were Brody’s former step-siblings, Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Rob Kardashian. In addition to the Kardashians’ very public fallIng-out with Caitlyn after the release of her 2017 memoir, Secrets of My Life, Brody’s relationship with Kim has been strained ever since she refused to let him bring Carter to her 2014 wedding to Kanye West. (Brody and Carter had been dating for less than a year at the time.)

Brody’s relationships with his half-sibling Kylie Jenner also appeared to be on the rocks. The former Sex With Brody star told TMZ in February that he didn’t know Kylie was pregnant with her first child. (The Lip Kit maven, who never publicly confirmed she was expecting, welcomed her daughter, Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott on February 1.)

“Relationship’s always been there, but you know they’re busy,” he told the outlet at the time. “It is what it is. I would love to meet the baby.”

The status of his relationship with half-sister Kendall is also unclear.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!