Brody Jenner ‘Didn’t Even Know’ Kylie Jenner Was Pregnant

Kylie Jenner kept her pregnancy private — very private. So much so, that her half-brother Brody Jenner apparently didn’t even know that she was expecting.

“Well, to be honest, I didn’t even know she was pregnant for the entire pregnancy,” The Hills alum, 34, told TMZ on Thursday, February 8. “Now I found out and would love to see her.”

His comments came just days after the Lip Kit founder, 20, revealed that she and boyfriend Travis Scott welcomed their first child together — daughter Stormi Webster.

Brody and Kylie share the same parent, Caitlyn Jenner. However, the DJ says that it’s been “a couple years” since he spent time with Kylie.

“Relationship’s always been there, but you know they’re busy,” he added. “It is what it is. I would love to meet the baby.”

As previously reported, Kylie has been “extremely protective” after giving birth. “She is very focused on trying to keep motherhood private for right now,” a source exclusively told Us. “She used to love being in the limelight, but that has totally changed.”

The source added: “All Kylie wants is for her privacy to be protected right now and is pretty demanding about that at this time.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!