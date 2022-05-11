The world was shocked when news broke that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were expecting their first child together when the Life of Kylie star was just 20 — but she was open about her desire to be a mom long before welcoming her daughter and son.

“Being a young mom just means we met a little early and I get to love you a little longer,” Jenner captioned an Instagram post featuring photos of her eldest child, Stormi (born February 2018) on Mother’s Day in May 2022.

Jenner kept her pregnancy with Stormi under wraps. Us Weekly confirmed that she and Scott shared the happy news with their friends in September 2017 (a month after the reality star’s 20th birthday), but the Kylie Cosmetics founder didn’t let fans in on the news until she gave birth to her daughter.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote on Instagram days after welcoming Stormi. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. … I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could.”

The decision seemed to follow her plans to keep her family life private. As a teenager, Jenner thought she would raise her children away from the bright lights of Hollywood after starting her own reality TV career at age 9.

“I would love to have a family and build a home with a farm in Malibu Canyon and just have my kids and throw away my phone,” she explained to ELLE U.K. in 2015. “Just really, like, live my life and not do this anymore.”

However, the Kendall + Kylie designer didn’t seem to have any plans to run away from Tinseltown after signing on to star in Hulu’s The Kardashians, which debuted in April 2022. The show followed her through the final months of her pregnancy with her son, which wasn’t nearly as private as the first time she was with child.

Us confirmed in August 2021 that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was expecting baby No. 2 with the “Goosebumps” performer, and she debuted her bump the following month via social media before wearing belly-hugging outfits at New York Fashion Week.

Since welcoming her baby boy in February 2022, the Kylie Skin founder has been honest about the struggles of adjusting after giving birth. “I just want to say to my postpartum moms, postpartum has not been easy,” Jenner said in a March 2022 Instagram Story. “This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

The family expansion took a toll on her body and mind. “It’s OK not to be OK,” the California native added. “Once I realized that … I was putting some pressure on myself and I just keep reminding myself, ‘I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy’ and we have to stop putting pressure to be back, not even physically, just mentally after birth.”

Scroll down to see everything Kylie has said about motherhood and how her views on parenting have evolved through the years: