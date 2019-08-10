The perfect pair! Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, welcomed their first child together in February 2018 — and the reality star has been posting adorable pics with Stormi ever since.

The makeup mogul kept her pregnancy under wraps, announcing her daughter’s arrival three days after her birth. “I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” the Kylie Cosmetics creator wrote on Instagram at the time. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. there was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added, “Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and i just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding.”