Bring on the butterflies! Kylie Jenner rang in her Stormi Collection with her daughter on Sunday, January 26.

“Happy Sunday,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, captioned a photo of herself on Instagram ahead of the bash. “The Stormi Collection launches in just 6 days! I can’t wait to celebrate with my baby today.”

The Kylie Cosmetics creator went on to share footage from the toddler’s party, complete with a fairy dust craft station, a ball pit and butterfly-shaped snacks. Khloé Kardashian attended the backyard bash along with her 21-month-old daughter, True. Kim Kardashian’s 2-year-old daughter, Chicago, and Rob Kardashian’s 3-year-old daughter, Dream, were also there celebrating Stormi.

The Kylie Skin creator, who welcomed her daughter with Travis Scott in February 2018, announced earlier this month that a Stormi collection was on its way.

“I think I’ve been waiting for this moment since the day I found out I was pregnant,” the reality star captioned a July 17 Instagram video. “An entire collection by @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter. I can’t wait for the reveal!!!! You will fall in love. The Stormi Collection launches 2.1.20.”

In the mother-daughter footage, Jenner held the toddler while confetti rained down around them.

It’s been a big month for Stormi, who celebrated her 2nd birthday at Disney World earlier this week. “Storm’s first Disney trip,” the E! personality wrote alongside a photo of her daughter riding a plane with Minnie Mouse ears on her head, a matching blanket on her lap and a stuffed animal beside her.

Kourtney Kardashian, her 7-year-old daughter, Penelope, and Kris Jenner joined in on the family fun. Even Scott, 27, came despite splitting from Kylie in October.

The former couple have been coparenting amicably since their breakup. “It’s really whatever is best for Stormi,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively that same month. “Travis knows what an incredible mom Kylie is and will make whatever situation work.”

