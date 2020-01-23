Happiest place on earth! Kylie Jenner and her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott reunited for an adventure day with their daughter, Stormi, at Disney World in Orlando.

The former flames kicked off the year with a family fun day on Wednesday, January 22, TMZ reported. The trio was joined by Jenner’s big sister, Kourtney Kardashian, and her daughter, Penelope, 7.

In photographs posted by the outlet, the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 22, and the “Sicko Mode” rapper, 27, are pictured enjoying their day at the Magic Kingdom, where they went on Peter Pan’s Flight ride with their 23-month-old daughter.

The Florida outing marked the first time the trio has been photographed together in 2020. Despite being single, Jenner told her fans in a YouTube video on Tuesday, January 21, that “I see myself having four kids. I don’t have a timeline to this.”

She added: “I don’t know if I’m going to have four kids tomorrow or if I’m going to have four kids in seven years.”

Ahead of the new year, Scott opened up about his ex, whom he split from in October 2019. The “Highest in the Room” rapper admitted at the time that he will never stop loving her.

“Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier,” the rapper told XXL Magazine in their Winter 2019 cover story released in December. “Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together. I love her mommy and I always will.”

When the former couple isn’t spending time together, or successfully coparenting, they support one another. On December 27, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star promoted her ex’s new album, Jackboys, on social media.

Two days later, Scott seemed to reference Jenner on Instagram, writing “Lol” on his Instagram Stories after the reality star posted lingerie pics that she called the “last thirst trap” of 2019.

The former lovebirds were last seen together with their daughter in October 2019 when they visited the pumpkin patch. Earlier that month, Us Weekly confirmed that the makeup mogul and musician were taking a break from their relationship after more than two years together.

“It will be 50/50, but it’s not a point of contention,” a source told Us of custody following the split. “It’s really whatever is best for Stormi. Travis knows what an incredible mom Kylie is and will make whatever situation work.”

A second source added: “Travis has a lot of love for Kylie and respects her as a mom. He will be very involved in Stormi’s life.”