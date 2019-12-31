Travis Scott Says He’ll ‘Always’ Love Kylie Jenner 3 Months After Split





Eternal flame! Travis Scott says in a new interview that he loves Kylie Jenner and always will, his sweet words coming three months after the duo’s split.

The “Sicko Mode” rapper, 27, mentions Jenner, 22, in XXL Magazine’s Winter 2019 cover story as he raves over their daughter, Stormi, 22 months. “I’ve been spending time with my family and with my daughter,” he tells the mag. “Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking. It’s so crazy.”

He goes on: “Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together. I love her mommy and I always will.”

In the interview, Scott even alludes to the reason he and the Kylie Cosmetics mogul parted ways after more than two years together. “The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering,” he says.

Us Weekly confirmed Jenner and Scott’s split on October 1, with a source revealing at the time that the former couple had agreed to 50/50 custody of Stormi.

“Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi,” Jenner tweeted shortly thereafter. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

A source told Us Weekly at the end of October that the exes’ post-split relationship has “not been awkward” at all. “There’s no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all right now,” the source added. “They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter. Kylie has followed in the same footsteps as her sisters Khloé and Kourtney [Kardashian] in that respect.”

Jenner even promoted Scott’s new album, Jackboys, on Friday, December 27. “STORMIS DAD,” she wrote in her Instagram Stories, captioning a screenshot of the album’s Apple Music tracklist.

Two days later, Scott seemed to reference Jenner on social media, writing “Lol” via his Instagram Stories after the reality star posted lingerie pics that she called the “last thirst trap” of 2019.