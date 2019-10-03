



Straight from her mouth! Kylie Jenner confirmed the news of her split from Travis Scott and addressed the attention on her subsequent hangout with her ex-boyfriend Tyga.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is. There was no ‘2am date with Tyga,’” the Kylie Cosmetics CEO, 22, tweeted on Thursday, October 3. “You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

In a second tweet, she wrote, “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !! our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, October 1, that Jenner and Scott, 28, are taking a break from their relationship after more than two years together. In the early hours of the next morning, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted going to a recording studio in Los Angeles with her friends Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou and Kelsey Calemine while Tyga, 29, was there working.

A source told Us exclusively that Jenner and the “Sicko Mode” rapper had “been on and off at various times throughout their relationship,” which began in April 2017 at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival shortly after her split from Tyga. “Kylie still loves Travis and this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them,” the source added.

A second insider reiterated that the couple, who welcomed daughter Stormi in February 2018 after keeping the Life of Kylie alum’s pregnancy under wraps, “didn’t have a traditional relationship in terms of spending the night together every night” because they have separate houses.

As a result of the on-off nature of their relationship, Jenner and Scott’s inner circle “thinks they will get back together” at some point, according to the second source.

“Kylie is a bit of a homebody — she runs her business from home, has an office very close to her house, and doesn’t really live too much outside of that space,” the second source noted. “And he’s a world-touring artist and in the studio and traveling.”

The former couple — who plan to share 50/50 custody of 20-month-old Stormi — made their last public appearance together at the premiere of the Grammy nominee’s Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly, in August. They brought along their daughter, making the event her red carpet debut.

The E! personality and Scott weathered a cheating scandal on his part in February. A source told Us that the Lip Kit maven caught her beau “talking to girls on Instagram DM” and “the messages weren’t exactly appropriate.” However, his rep denied the rumors, saying in a statement, “It is not true. He did not cheat.”

