



Kylie Jenner andmay be hitting pause on their relationship, but there is still a lot of love between them, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Kylie and Travis have been on and off at various times throughout their relationship,” the source explains. “Kylie still loves Travis and this isn’t considered a full breakup to either of them.”

A second insider tells Us that the pair don’t have a “traditional” relationship.

“They have had breaks throughout their relationship. He been spending a lot time at his Beverly Hills house and she’s been staying in Calabasas, so they didn’t have a traditional relationship in terms of spending the night together every night,” the second insider says. “This is not a traditional relationship, but they have been very much in love. ”

Us confirmed on Tuesday, October 1, that the 22-year-old Kylie Cosmetics CEO and the 28-year-old rapper were taking a break from each other after more than two years together.

Jenner and Scott, who share 20-month-old daughter Stormi, were first linked in April 2017. The pair’s last public appearance was more than a month ago at the musician’s Netflix documentary, Look Mom I Can Fly, in August.

More recently, the reality TV personality attended Hailey Baldwin (née Bieber) and Justin Bieber’s wedding in South Carolina without Scott. In addition to Stormi, Kylie had her mother, Kris Jenner, and sister Kendall Jenner by her side at the nuptials on Monday, September 30.

Back in February, Kylie and Scott hit a bump in their relationship after reports surfaced that the Grammy nominee was unfaithful. While the Life of Kylie alum allegedly found “evidence” and argued with Scott about the situation, his rep denied the allegations in a statement at the time: “Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat.”

The twosome spoke candidly about their sex life during a joint interview with Playboy, which was published last month.

“A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience,” Scott, who photographed Kylie for the magazine, said during the interview.

“Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong,” Kylie replied. “You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can coexist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have loose morals or you’re not a good mother. You can be sexy and still be a badass mom.”

The makeup mogul went to to explain that the duo have “the same goals” and “passions in life.”

“Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together,” Kylie said. “You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”

