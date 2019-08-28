Already a star! Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s 18-month-old daughter, Stormi Webster, made her red carpet debut on Tuesday, August 27, and completely stole the show.

The toddler was on hand to celebrate the “Goosebumps” rapper’s new Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, with her parents. Stormi looked adorable in a two-piece camouflage outfit with white sneakers and pigtails as she rested on the hip of the Lip Kit Maven, 22.

Jenner stunned in a white, formfitting tea-length dress with matching high heels, and wore her long, dark hair in a sleek, high ponytail. Scott, 28, for his part, looked handsome in a brown suit for the premiere, which took place at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Look Mom I Can Fly gives fans a rare glimpse into Scott’s life on tour and features his personal life with Jenner and Stormi. In the trailer for the documentary, the birth of the couple’s only child together is the focus of one part of the film.

“There’s a young up in there, O.G.,” the Grammy nominee tells the camera at one point during the documentary while he and Jenner sit at a doctor’s office.

The Astroworld artist and the reality star were first linked in April 2017, and welcomed Stormi the following February. Jenner kept her pregnancy underwraps, but ultimately announced the arrival of their baby girl on Instagram alongside an intimate video about her journey to motherhood at the time.

“Kylie and Travis are very happy with where they’re at in their lives and relationship and with Stormi,” a source told Us Weekly in July of the family of three. “They aren’t trying to rush into a marriage. They’re also considering expanding their family, but again, right now that’s not the appropriate time for that to happen.”

Scroll down to see more photos of Stormi’s big debut!