Buckle up! Kylie Jenner surprised audience members at boyfriend Travis Scott’s Astroworld concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, November 28, with an epic appearance.

The 21-year-old reality star zipped over the crowd with the 26-year-old rapper on the Astroworld roller coaster while he performed his hit song “CAN’T SAY.” Jenner stayed safely seated in the coaster car while Scott entertained the audience, but she did film the entire experience on her cell phone.

Scott and Jenner also shared a kiss in the middle of the performance.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a picture of herself and the rapper in the coaster cart on her Instagram Story later that evening and excitedly wrote, “That’s me,” along with with a circle to point out that she was, in fact, a part of the stellar moment.

The couple recently threw fans for a loop when they referred to each other as “hubby” and “wife” ahead of Scott’s first Astroworld concert at MSG on Tuesday, November 27.

“I have my wife here,” Scott told the crowd, according to an eyewitness.

Jenner later added on Instagram, “The look ya give when ur hubby is performing at madison square garden tonight.”

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family is currently on tour with her rapper boyfriend, but isn’t sacrificing time with daughter Stormi, 9 months, as a result.

“She comes everywhere with me .. the favorite little road dog,” Jenner wrote of a photo of her child sleeping in NYC on her Instagram Story.

“They are really good, normal parents. Even though they have flashy lives themselves, they are trying to bring Stormi up to be as normal as possible,” a source close to the duo told Us Weekly earlier this month.

The pair may be young, but they are clearly loving being parents. Jenner has been extremely open about how she always wanted to be a mom and an insider revealed to Us in October that she and Scott are “actively trying for another” baby.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!