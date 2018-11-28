Just nicknames or hints of something more? Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott continued to refer to each other as “hubby” and “wife” at his New York City concert.

According to an eyewitness, the rapper, 26, told the crowd at his Madison Square Garden show on Tuesday, November 27, “I have my wife here.”

Meanwhile, the 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself backstage at the concert on Tuesday. “The look ya give when ur hubby is performing at madison square garden tonight,” she captioned the sultry pic.

The couple’s daughter, 9-month-old Stormi, was in tow as well. “She comes everywhere with me .. the favorite little road dog,” Jenner wrote of a photo of the baby girl sleeping on her Instagram Story.

Scott also shared two Instagram videos of Stormi dancing to her dad’s music backstage. “MSG ALL RAGERS INCLUDED,” he captioned the post.

This is not the first time the pair have called each other by the marital monikers. Jenner dubbed Scott her “hubby” when he performed on Saturday Night Live in October. The “Butterfly Effect” rapper also commented on one of the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s Instagram posts in November, “I love u wifey,” following speculation that the two are engaged.

“They are really good, normal parents,” a source told Us of Jenner and Scott earlier this month. “Even though they have flashy lives themselves, they are trying to bring Stormi up to be as normal as possible.”

The reality star has been open about wanting more children, while an insider revealed to Us in October that the duo are “actively trying for another.”

