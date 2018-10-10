Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are ‘Actively Trying for Another’ Baby

Another storm is brewing! Though Kylie Jenner said daughter Stormi Webster, 8 months, wouldn’t be getting a sibling “right this second” during an October 6 Snapchat Q&A session, baby No. 2 isn’t that far off for the makeup mogul, 21, and love Travis Scott.

“They’re actively trying for another,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Watch the video above to find out why the pair wants to grow their family.

And for even more on their future plans — plus how baby Stormi helped the pair fall “even more in love” — pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now.

