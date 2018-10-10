Exclusive

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are ‘Actively Trying’ to Get Pregnant Again

By

Another storm is brewing! Though Kylie Jenner said daughter Stormi Webster, 8 months, wouldn’t be getting a sibling “right this second” during an October 6 Snapchat Q&A session, baby No. 2 isn’t that far off for the makeup mogul, 21, and love Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Are ‘Actively Trying for Another’ Baby
Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

“They’re actively trying for another,” a source reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Watch the video above to find out why the pair wants to grow their family.

Us Weekly Cover Duchess Meghan

And for even more on their future plans — plus how baby Stormi helped the pair fall “even more in love” — pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on stands now. 

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!